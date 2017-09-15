The unit was accused of conducting covert intelligence operations under “Project Sunday Evenings"‚ with its members allegedly spying on‚ among others‚ the National Prosecuting Authority.

Allegations around the unit’s work led to Gordhan‚ who was SARS commissioner at the time‚ being criminally charged‚ with the Hawks pursuing a determined criminal battle against him. The National Prosecuting Authority eventually declined to prosecute Gordhan.

The allegations saw the suspension‚ and ultimate removal‚ of several senior SARS investigators from the High-Risk Investigation Unit‚ who were conducting multiple investigations into suspected criminals linked to crimes such as money laundering and tax evasion.

KPMG’s announcement on Friday calls into questions the findings of several other independent panels that were established to look into the rogue unit’s alleged operations following KPMG’s report and conclusions.

KPMG said that it would now pay back SARS the R23-million it was paid to compile the report. If SARS did not want the money‚ KPMG would donate the fee to a charity.

The announcement came after the conclusion of the company’s investigation into its association with and handling of the controversial Gupta family’s accounts in Johannesburg.

The bombshell has led to the company forcing nine of its top South African executives to resign‚ including its chief executive officer‚ Trevor Hoole‚ and chief operating officer and country risk manager‚ Steven Louw.

KPMG interim chief operating officer Andrew Cranston said SARS engaged KPMG SA in December 2014 to perform an “extensive document investigative review which resulted in the ‘Report on Allegations of Irregularities and Misconduct’.”

“A version of the report dated September 3 2015 was leaked and made public on October 4 2015. It was accepted as final on January 26 2016‚” said Cranston.

He said the mandate involved an extensive document review and a collation of the documentation.

“At a later state‚ this mandate was extended to the provision of a report which included conclusions‚ recommendations and legal opinions. As a result‚ during the course of the engagement‚ the scope of the work changed.