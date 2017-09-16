Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has slammed KPMG International for their "colonial arrogance" in their handling of the Gupta family accounts and the SARS Rogue report‚ accusing them of being complicit in state capture.

Gordhan‚ who has indicated that he will possibly take legal action against the company‚ said although he welcomed the auditing firm’s withdrawal of its findings and recommendations from its legally flawed report into the alleged rogue unit it was not enough.

On Friday KPMG said it had concluded its investigation into the company’s handling of numerous Gupta accounts and that it was withdrawing its findings of the alleged South African Revenue Service rogue spy unit.

The allegations were used to fire Gordhan‚ who was accused of having knowledge of the unit‚ which was accused of among other things‚ spying on the National Prosecuting Authority.

Gordhan said he was surprised by the "scant regard" shown for KPMG’s role in the "capture" of SARS and the huge damage that it had done to "the livelihoods and reputations of a very professional‚ honest and loyal group of public servants.

"It is unfortunate that a company with the stature of KPMG‚ with a responsibility and obligation to be objective‚ has been found to be wanting. This is exacerbated by their collaboration with the Gupta family.