LETTER: Catastrophic damage

25 April 2017 - 07:09
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

This has particular relevance for the nation’s economic prospects and for the lives of normal people, especially the poor.

The blatantly self-serving and corrupt actions of the ANC leadership have trampled the hopes and aspirations of the majority. In the wake of their economic stupidity, we will see rising interest rates, rising inflation, lower employment, a weaker exchange rate and a ballooning national debt. The bond market will provide the final curtain call.

But do Prime Evil and his band of willing and avaricious cohorts care? No chance, at all, so don’t hold your collective breath.

However, one thing is certain. President Jacob Zuma will go down in history as being lethal for our country and for the prospects of many. God forbid that another Zuma, such as the one waiting in the wings, be given the opportunity to administer the final rights.

Let us pray.

AR ViljoeElgin

