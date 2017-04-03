LETTER: We need to vote for SA

The deal is done. Our thoroughly corrupt, incompetent and sell-to-the-highest-bidder president has fired one of the only people in the Cabinet trying to keep our country on the tracks and not line his pockets and those of his chommies.

All those in the rotten-to-the-core ANC who are whimpering in the shadows that they are against their party’s president should now stand up and vote for SA.

The time for politics has passed. The time for patriotic South Africans to stand and be heard above the morass brought upon us by the ANC led by Zuma has arrived.

It is a simple vote of no confidence in the president, his party and their rot that is strangling us.

There is no other choice.

Peter BakerParktown