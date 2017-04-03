Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need to vote for SA

03 April 2017 - 06:03 AM
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The deal is done. Our thoroughly corrupt, incompetent and sell-to-the-highest-bidder president has fired one of the only people in the Cabinet trying to keep our country on the tracks and not line his pockets and those of his chommies.

All those in the rotten-to-the-core ANC who are whimpering in the shadows that they are against their party’s president should now stand up and vote for SA.

The time for politics has passed. The time for patriotic South Africans to stand and be heard above the morass brought upon us by the ANC led by Zuma has arrived.

It is a simple vote of no confidence in the president, his party and their rot that is strangling us.

There is no other choice.

Peter BakerParktown

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Secret votes by MPs are not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Power vacuum pulls opposition ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.