LETTER: A hyphen too far

27 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Both the headings and text of your main feature article (SA banks need to be vigilant, January 25) refer to "antimoney-laundering" and "money-laundering".

There is no such word as antimoney — not to be confused with antimony, a chemical element. What you mean is "anti-money laundering", with the hyphen in the correct place. Money and laundering are not part-words or prefixes/suffixes and do not need to be hyphenated, even when used adjectively.

With language nowadays taking a battering from the internet and social media, I expect better from Business Day.

Richard McNeill
Noordhoek

