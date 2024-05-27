EDITORIAL: Kudos to party leaders and supporters
Seventh election has the most litigation — which is not necessarily a bad thing
27 May 2024 - 05:00
After months of a relatively peaceful campaign season, millions of South Africans will go to vote in SA’s seventh general election on Wednesday.
This newspaper has elected not to endorse any party or independent candidate. And the reason for this is simple: we respect our readers and South Africans. We believe they are discerning enough to make up their minds without our guidance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.