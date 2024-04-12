EDITORIAL: End of Ellies is a cautionary tale
Despite warning signs, efforts to pivot proved insufficient
12 April 2024 - 05:00
After nearly half a century of operation, the closure of Ellies Holdings is a painful reminder of the relentless pace of technological change. The company’s struggle and eventual liquidation underscore a critical lesson for businesses: adapt or face obsolescence.
Once a household name tied to television aerials and DStv satellite dish services, Ellies found itself grappling with a rapidly evolving market. Its foray into the renewable energy sector was a commendable move, but it was too late, faltering under the weight of a mountain of debt and shifting consumer preferences. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.