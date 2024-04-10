EDITORIAL: Asset managers’ gender disparity is unacceptable
It is in the industry’s own interest to overhaul its approach to attracting and retaining women
10 April 2024 - 05:00
The asset management industry, as important as it is to wealth creation, still has an ugly side that it needs to address urgently: the glacial pace at which it is moving in terms of gender parity.
Data flowing from the 2024 Alexforbes Manager Watch Survey, presented by the Asset Management Research Institute, paints a stark picture of an industry ensconced in patriarchal norms, with a mere nod to the notion of gender balance. Put differently: the industry is well and truly a boys club with no concerted effort to ensure gender parity...
