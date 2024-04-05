EDITORIAL: Cul de sac
05 April 2024 - 05:00
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has lost its way and its response has been to tear up the map. Instead of ensuring victims of motor vehicle accidents get fair compensation for their injuries, it is fighting tooth and nail to defend a swathe of measures that seek to narrow the pool of eligible claimants.
Not only has it sought to prohibit medical scheme members and undocumented foreigners from claiming from the fund, it has also added to the piles of documentation required to lodge claims...
