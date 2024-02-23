EDITORIAL: When a CEO falters
Bytes Technology is a wake-up call for companies to be watchful on governance, even at the top
23 February 2024 - 05:00
Bytes Technology has lost its CEO after he failed to disclose several trades in the company shares. Neil Murphy’s resignation is a blow to the firm’s reputation and raises questions about the adequacy of its governance and compliance systems.
Murphy, who has been with the company since the late 1990s, admitted to making a number of trades in the company’s shares, without informing the board or the market. It is not unreasonable to assume that Murphy was aware of the rules and regulations governing share trading by directors and employees, and the potential consequences of breaching them. ..
