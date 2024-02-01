EDITORIAL: A shameful state of affairs
A nation perceived as highly corrupt has squandered the sacrifices of millions of South Africans
01 February 2024 - 05:00
SA has sunk to its lowest level yet on the corruption index, scoring a dismal 41 out of 100 in the latest Transparency International report. This means that our public sector is perceived as highly corrupt and that our democracy is flawed and fragile.
This is a shameful and alarming state of affairs for a country that once inspired the world with its peaceful transition from apartheid to democracy. We have squandered the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the sacrifices of millions of South Africans who fought for freedom and justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.