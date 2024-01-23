EDITORIAL: Fruit export crisis will ripple through the economy
The backlog at Cape Town’s port, which already costs billions of rand, will soon extend to job losses and economic hardship
23 January 2024 - 05:00
Primary, or farm level, agriculture accounts for less than 3% of SA’s GDP. The impact of agriculture on the larger economy, however, is much larger.
According to the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy, when you look at the agriculture value chain and all the input and support industries that exist because of farming, about 15% of GDP is linked to primary agriculture...
