EDITORIAL: Get the private sector in to operate the ports
Port of Cape Town warning shows Transnet’s dysfunction is not just about the ailing rail network, but also SA's trade gateways
07 November 2023 - 05:00
The Western Cape provincial government is sounding loud warning noises about the escalating dysfunction at the Port of Cape Town. So too is Fruit SA, an umbrella body for fresh fruit producers and exporters.
The Western Cape government this week pointed out that just about all the performance indicators at the port are far short of targets in the first half of October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.