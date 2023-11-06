Port nightmare
Port nightmare: MEC warns of ‘export crisis’ at Cape Town harbour
06 November 2023 - 05:00
An unfolding logistics crisis at the Port of Cape Town is set to curtail exports, particularly fresh produce, before the festive season. The province is calling for private players to be brought in to remedy the problem.
Business Day has seen presentations made at the logistics cluster workshop in October, which paint a picture of a port nearing a point of dysfunction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.