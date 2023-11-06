MICHAEL AVERY: SA won’t achieve anything if we keep avoiding hard truths
Thankfully Enoch Godongwana is one adult still left in the president’s executive
The irony of ANC politicians clinging to the Springboks’ triumph like the smell of last night’s curry the morning after — given that they are the very reason these Boks have to provide hope — is both laughable and stings, again like last night’s curry. Thankfully there is still one adult in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive — finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Delivering his medium-term budget policy statement last week the state of the national balance sheet cut a deep furrow across his brow. The rabbits have succumbed to RHD [rabbit haemorrhagic disease], and none were forthcoming from a threadbare hat. If indeed a primary budget surplus materialises in the outer years of the medium-term expenditure framework it will be a close-run effort, akin to three single-point victories in successive weekends in Paris. ..
