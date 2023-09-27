EDITORIAL: A sleeping giant ready to wake up
AngloGold Ashanti has made some smart strategic moves in recent years, such as exiting SA
27 September 2023 - 05:00
In stock market terms AngloGold Ashanti has been lagging behind its peers, Barrick Gold and Newmont. One explanation is that the world’s third-largest gold miner has been struggling with high costs, political risk and a lack of growth opportunities.
That’s changing. The company has made some smart strategic moves in recent years, such as exiting SA, expanding elsewhere in Africa and investing in exploration and development opportunities in other regions. The market should reward AngloGold Ashanti with a higher valuation and better recognition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.