Gemfields withholds dividend as profit falls
The precious stone miner removed November emerald auction from 2023 schedule after lower than expected production at Kagem mine
22 September 2023 - 12:03
Gemfields, the precious stone miner and owner of Fabergé, decided against paying an interim dividend after a fall in profit as revenue and production declined.
The company, valued at about R4bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, was down 78.4% to 0.8 US cents and the fiscal profit 68% to $18.1m...
