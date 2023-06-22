Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
Two South African flight schools flagged by US authorities say the sanctions against them won’t affect operations. The Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), based in Oudtshoorn, and the International Flight Training Academy in George are two of 43 entities in 11 countries accused by the US department of commerce of “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests”.
The academy in Oudtshoorn trains pilots from, among other countries, China. However, flight schools in the US, Canada and Australia have trained more Chinese pilots but remain unaffected...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Local pilot schools mystified by US sanctions
Two South African flight schools flagged by US authorities say the sanctions against them won’t affect operations
Two South African flight schools flagged by US authorities say the sanctions against them won’t affect operations. The Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), based in Oudtshoorn, and the International Flight Training Academy in George are two of 43 entities in 11 countries accused by the US department of commerce of “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests”.
The academy in Oudtshoorn trains pilots from, among other countries, China. However, flight schools in the US, Canada and Australia have trained more Chinese pilots but remain unaffected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.