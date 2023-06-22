News & Fox

Local pilot schools mystified by US sanctions

Two South African flight schools flagged by US authorities say the sanctions against them won’t affect operations

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Erika Gibson

Two South African flight schools flagged by US authorities say the sanctions against them won’t affect operations. The Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), based in Oudtshoorn, and the International Flight Training Academy in George are two of 43 entities in 11 countries accused by the US department of commerce of “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests”.

The academy in Oudtshoorn trains pilots from, among other countries, China. However, flight schools in the US, Canada and Australia have trained more Chinese pilots but remain unaffected...

