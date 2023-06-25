Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The transport ministry came in for stinging criticism by the chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, on Friday for its failure to appoint a new board of directors for the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
The term of office of the existing board expired earlier in 2023 and neither its term has been extended nor a replacement board appointed. It is therefore operating illegally, according to Hlengwa. MPs called for the board to be dismissed...
RAF board must go, says Scopa
Scopa members who visited a claims office in Pretoria were shocked at its condition
