RAF board must go, says Scopa

Scopa members who visited a claims office in Pretoria were shocked at its condition

25 June 2023 - 16:14 Linda Ensor

The transport ministry came in for stinging criticism by the chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, on Friday for its failure to appoint a new board of directors for the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The term of office of the existing board expired earlier in 2023 and neither its term has been extended nor a replacement board appointed. It is therefore operating illegally, according to Hlengwa. MPs called for the board to be dismissed...

