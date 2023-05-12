Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: He might still come up Trumps

The former US president has an unbreakable cultural affinity with his supporters

12 May 2023 - 05:00
Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DREW ANGERER
Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DREW ANGERER

Take your pick, America! It seems the 2024 presidential election will be a race, or shuffle, between “Sleepy” Joe Biden, who’ll be 82 if he wins, and, you guessed it, “Dirty” Donald Trump, who’ll be a sprightly 77. Not exactly spoilt for choice.  

This week Trump appeared at a CNN “town hall’’ meeting, which might be CNN’s way of signalling that it won’t underestimate Trump this time around. It was Trump’s way of saying he’s back.

We marvel in SA at the durability of our politicians, yet Trump’s apparent ability to laugh off serious claims is without equal. He’s just been found liable for sexual harassment in a civil trial in New York and ordered to pay $5m. He’s been impeached twice and faces other looming charges. 

None of this will hold him back from another go at the presidency, which he insists he won, even though courts in Republican states ruled otherwise.  

Even his disturbingly off-colour comments about women were applauded at the CNN event, by women. His base still loves him, cheering him on. Scandal or not, he has an unbreakable cultural affinity with supporters in an era that threatens their values and traditions.  

At least half of America will vote for him, maybe more. The rest of us can only look on in shock. 

EDITORIAL: Bad news not helping rand's case

Tthe news out of SA is so bad that the rand may well stay under pressure
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The NPA's Nulane failure is SA's disappointment

Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy

The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
Opinion
2 days ago
