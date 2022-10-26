MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1%, with the Nikkei up 1.1%
Share rout of Prosus and Naspers came on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China
Since taking the helm at Naspers, part of a cross-holding entity with Europe’s biggest internet company, Prosus, Bob van Dijk has consistently come under pressure for holding a stake worth hundreds of billions of rand in Tencent.
But it is not like the pressure he saw this week. Shares in Prosus, which owns about 29% of Chinese internet powerhouse Tencent, crashed more than 15%, its biggest one-day fall yet. Naspers, which shares the same board with Prosus, slumped 17%. That wiped off more than R430bn in combined value of the two companies, the shares of which are widely held by fund managers, pension funds and mutual funds...
EDITORIAL: Van Dijk under renewed pressure over Tencent
