President Cyril Ramaphosa’s U-turn on scrapping the R5,000 limit on what cabinet ministers can claim for water and electricity used in official residences could not have come soon enough.
Ramaphosa’s office told reporters this week that the new ministerial handbook, which appeared to have sneak amendments for the state to foot these water and electricity bills, has been withdrawn. This means the 2019 version, making the 28-member executive team members pay for anything above the R5,000 limit, will be used as the guideline pending a review. ..
EDITORIAL: U-turn on ministers’ perks is overdue
