ISM non-manufacturing producers managers index data beat market forecasts, fuelling concern about US rate hikes
The damage was done by load-shedding, which hit manufacturing hardest, and Transnet, which cannot get trains to run to the ports
Potato sector says it’s looking to expand local production to satisfy SA’s hunger for chips
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
The move comes after allegations that the retail group had left black owners in debt and mistreated them
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
The US state faces blackouts as power use soars to a record during scorching weather
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Amid fears that the global economy will head into recession, SA’s economy has recorded a negative quarter — but one that, depressingly, was more the result of self-inflicted woes than global ones.
The economy contracted 0.7% in the second quarter, after an unexpectedly strong bounce in the first quarter. The result is that in the first half of 2022, the economy was just 1.4% larger than in the first half of 2021 — and is now back below pre-Covid-19 levels. More optimistic economists will stick with their full-year forecasts of more than 2%; more sober ones expect growth of hardly more than 1.7%-1.8% for 2022. And the medium-term outlook is even more sobering, with most forecasting that the economy will remain at 1%-2% for a good while yet, in an environment in which load-shedding could well continue until 2025...
EDITORIAL: Own goals shrink SA’s economy in the second quarter
