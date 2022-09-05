Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
I am always puzzled by those perennial optimists who consistently expect that SA is just about to turn the corner. I wish I could share their enthusiasm when the evidence suggests we’re in for more stagnation and decay.
It’s not that I’m a perpetual pessimist. It’s just that I’ve been writing about the SA economy for a long time, and the more dismal my predictions the more accurate they’ve turned out to be...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Optimists believe in SA’s imminent revival but are cursed with short memories
The country is either on the cusp of a fixed investment boom or headed for more stagnation and decay — I forget which
