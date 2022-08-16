CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Compensation is not always about performance and is largely driven by office politics
There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The UK’s leading Rolex seller is moving to a 670 square metre space on Old Bond Street in 2023
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Many employees feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply
SA athlete says he could have done better and is frustrated with sixth place at Commonwealth Games
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Massmart has been a dismal performer for most of a decade in terms of fundamentals and its JSE share price performance.
It keeps on being streamlined, with significant divestments and disposals having taken place in recent years and yet it still keeps stumbling along making losses. A small- to mid-cap stock nowadays with a total listed value of just less than R7bn, the days when it was regarded as being potentially Africa’s largest retailer now seem terribly distant...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart
After an abysmal update, when will the powers at head office pull the plug on this embarrassment?
Massmart has been a dismal performer for most of a decade in terms of fundamentals and its JSE share price performance.
It keeps on being streamlined, with significant divestments and disposals having taken place in recent years and yet it still keeps stumbling along making losses. A small- to mid-cap stock nowadays with a total listed value of just less than R7bn, the days when it was regarded as being potentially Africa’s largest retailer now seem terribly distant...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.