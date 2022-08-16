×

CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart

After an abysmal update, when will the powers at head office pull the plug on this embarrassment?

16 August 2022 - 15:17 CHRIS GILMOUR

Massmart has been a dismal performer for most of a decade in terms of fundamentals and its JSE share price performance.

It keeps on being streamlined, with significant divestments and disposals having taken place in recent years and yet it still keeps stumbling along making losses. A small- to mid-cap stock nowadays with a total listed value of just less than R7bn, the days when it was regarded as being potentially Africa’s largest retailer now seem terribly distant...

