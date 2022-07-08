×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Johnson finally agrees to depart as British prime minister

Tory revolt forces colourful leader out of office

08 July 2022 - 05:10

After a tumultuous few days when he refused to jump until he was pushed, Boris Johnson resigned as leader of his Conservative Party — and ultimately as British prime minister. It is a victory for the values of integrity, decency and honesty in government.

Johnson’s resignation followed a groundswell of revolt by his cabinet ministers and senior government officials. He immediately began appointing a new team of cabinet ministers and will continue as prime minister until the party chooses his replacement, despite grumblings of discontent within the party that this is untenable. ..

