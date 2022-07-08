Asian markets are trending higher, though there was an apparent assassination attempt on former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe
Tory revolt forces colourful leader out of office
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Balwani was found guilty of all charges against him for his role in the collapse of the $9bn blood-testing start-up
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Public broadcaster NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Scandi-noir and noirish drama, music at the centre, hard-hitting prison drama and 'Pride and Prejudice' with a gay romcom spin
After a tumultuous few days when he refused to jump until he was pushed, Boris Johnson resigned as leader of his Conservative Party — and ultimately as British prime minister. It is a victory for the values of integrity, decency and honesty in government.
Johnson’s resignation followed a groundswell of revolt by his cabinet ministers and senior government officials. He immediately began appointing a new team of cabinet ministers and will continue as prime minister until the party chooses his replacement, despite grumblings of discontent within the party that this is untenable. ..
EDITORIAL: Johnson finally agrees to depart as British prime minister
