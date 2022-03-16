Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: How can we tell if Eskom really is not tolerating poor performance? One of the main challenges executives struggle with is the performance of some station managers

We are only halfway through March — not even a full quarter into 2022 — and already SA has found itself, twice, at the precipice of a major blackout that was only avoided by subjecting the country to load-shedding at short notice.

Last week, during the second round of load-shedding for the year, we were told about a doomsday-like scenario of stage 8 and stage 10 load-shedding, which Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer warned would have had to come to pass if the utility lost its emergency generation capacity on top of unplanned outages of about 15,000MW...