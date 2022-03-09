National Deeper power cuts needed to replenish emergency reserves, Eskom says Country could face cuts of as much as 10,000MW if all reserves were depleted, COO Jan Oberholzer says B L Premium

South Africans on Wednesday awoke to news that Eskom was cutting more power as the utility scrambles to top up emergency reserves it said were “being depleted faster than can be replenished”.

The power utility on Monday announced so-called stage 2 load-shedding, or removing 2,000MW from the national grid, and the following day said the cuts would continue until Saturday. Stage 4 (4,000MW of cuts) was announced on Wednesday morning, which Eskom estimates will cost the economy about R1bn a day...