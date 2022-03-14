National

Nersa confirms Eskom tariff increase of 8.6% for municipalities

Increases will come into effect in April for standard tariff customers and July for municipalities

14 March 2022 - 18:29 Denene Erasmus
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Monday confirmed a decision reached on March 9 that allows Eskom to increase its average tariff by 9.61% for standard tariff customers and 8.61% for municipalities.

The increase for Eskom’s standard tariff customers will be effective from April and for municipalities from July, Nersa said.

The regulator explained that municipalities will realise a lower increase of 8.61% because in the first three months (April to June) of Eskom’s financial year they will not have an increase, as their financial year starts on July 1.

“The municipalities cannot increase their tariffs in the middle of their financial year, as it would not correspond with the revenue to be achieved from licensed municipal distributors,” Nersa said in a statement.

Nersa was scheduled to hold public hearings later this week on a regulatory clearing account application submitted by Eskom in which the utility is requesting to be allowed to recover about R10.7bn in revenue for the financial years 2020/2021 from customers.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Electrification in Africa should mimic mobile revolution

Mini grids can provide renewable energy to small towns and rural areas without governments having to invest in expensive, utility-scale infrastructure
World
1 week ago

Nersa approves 9.61% Eskom tariff increase

The award is less than half of what the power utility requested from the regulator
National
2 weeks ago

Both opportunity and risk come with competition in SA’s electricity sector

The revised pricing policy wants to find a balance between affordable electricity for low-income consumers and cost-reflective tariffs for all other ...
National
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Regulator grounds Kulula and BA flights for ...
National
2.
Covid-19 death claims surge
National / Health
3.
Stage 4 load-shedding begins on Wednesday, with ...
National
4.
The law will catch up with those who have stolen ...
National
5.
Incentives for electric vehicles unlikely soon, ...
National

Related Articles

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Onerous processes snuffing out spark of hope for energy supply

Opinion / Columnists

Electrification in Africa should mimic mobile revolution

World / Africa

MARTIN VAN STADEN Electricity regulation bill shows centralist ideology still ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.