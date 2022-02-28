Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: AngloGold is doing the right thing but may have to resort to the London option The gold miner’s sweeping review of its operations to catch up with its rivals is commendable if it wants to compare more favourably with them

As a standout underperformer in the upper echelons of the global gold mining industry, it is commendable that AngloGold Ashanti is embarking on a sweeping review of its operations to catch up with rivals.

The review should deliver an early win for relatively new CEO Alberto Calderón’s business strategy, but it may not bring to acceptable levels the discount at which AngloGold trades to its larger Canada-based rivals, Barrick Gold and Newmont Corporation. ..