AngloGold Ashanti’s revamped operating model pays production dividends
Output rises 5% quarter on quarter while total cash costs fall 8% as group continues to battle Covid-19 disruption
08 November 2021 - 08:20
AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-largest gold miner, says it is seeing the benefits of its new operating model in terms of costs and production, expecting further benefits from its organisational redesign.
In a production update for its third quarter to end-September, AngloGold said production rose 5% quarter on quarter to 613,000 ounces to end-September, while total cash costs fell 8%...
