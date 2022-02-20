Companies / Mining Harmony flags profit fall amid weaker rand and higher costs Currency caused foreign exchange losses, with higher production expenses offsetting revenue and production increases B L Premium

SA’s largest gold miner, Harmony, says a weaker rand and higher production costs weighed on its performance in the half year to end-December, with earnings expected to fall about two-thirds.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to fall 62%-67% from a restated R7.13bn previously, Harmony said in a trading update on Friday, with a number of items hitting earnings, including a rise in production costs, such as labour...