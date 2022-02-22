AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational review
Newly appointed CEO Alberto Calderón pledges to prioritise shareholder returns and close the discount to peers
22 February 2022 - 13:45
UPDATED 22 February 2022 - 22:57
Global miner AngloGold Ashanti has started an intensive review of every mine, taking a major step in an effort to boost returns and close the gap opened by its peers in the stock market.
The gold miner, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Australia and parts of Africa, has underperformed peers such as Barrick Gold and Newmont in operational and stock market terms even after offloading its risky, high-cost SA assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now