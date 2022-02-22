Companies / Mining AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational review Newly appointed CEO Alberto Calderón pledges to prioritise shareholder returns and close the discount to peers B L Premium

Global miner AngloGold Ashanti has started an intensive review of every mine, taking a major step in an effort to boost returns and close the gap opened by its peers in the stock market.

The gold miner, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Australia and parts of Africa, has underperformed peers such as Barrick Gold and Newmont in operational and stock market terms even after offloading its risky, high-cost SA assets...