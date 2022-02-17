Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: SA needs a happy balance of imports and local goods Sapref is an indicator of the challenges that make it more difficult and more expensive to run a business

The sudden closure of SA’s largest refinery is a big deal, but not necessarily for obvious reasons such as job losses.

Some jobs will be lost when the “spend freeze” and a “pause” of refinery operations commences at the end of March at Sapref, but of greater interest are the reasons that may have motivated the decision by BP and Shell to not invest more money in the business...