EDITORIAL: Local banks funding BIG is no small matter

In all the talk about a basic income grant (BIG), what gets overlooked is where the money is going to come from, even if the government is ready to throw caution to the wind.

Proposals have been made suggesting options such as increasing taxes, something that would be a bad idea. SA already has one of the smallest tax bases for a major economy relative to the size of its population. ..