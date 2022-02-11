EDITORIAL: The dilemma of expensive new drugs
What amount is an ethically legitimate one to spend on an individual’s health?
How much is a life worth?
To save one person from certain death, a medical aid company says it needs to treat four late-stage skin-cancer patients with the drug Yervoy. It costs about R2m for each patient, and the success rate is 25%. ..
