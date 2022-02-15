Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: The platinum poker game Eventually RBPlat had to advise shareholders to accept Implats’ R150 per share offer

The board of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) certainly took its time to form an opinion about an offer from bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) to buy at least a controlling stake in the midtier precious metals miner.

It could have well been waiting to see if Northam Platinum, led by contrarian CEO Paul Dunne, still had the stomach to take on Implats in the tussle for RBPlat, which sits atop a shallow high-grade resource that could be dug out for about six decades. ..