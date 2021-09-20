Politics Reopening candidate nomination process by IEC was lawful, top court says The IEC argued it was well within its rights to reopen the processes ‘so that any person who registers and who wishes to contest the election may do so’ B L Premium

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the DA's application to declare the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) reopening of its candidate nomination process for the upcoming local government elections as unlawful.

With just hours to go before the IEC closes its candidate nomination processes for the municipal poll, the top court said on Monday that the reopening of the candidate nomination process was “not unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid”...