National Voter registration falls far below expectations Only 1.7-million registered to vote compared with 3-million in the same period in 2016

In the first real indicator of possible turnout at the 2021 local government elections, voter registration fell to way below expectations.

In numbers released by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Monday, 1.7-million people registered during the IEC’s voter registration drive this past weekend. This compares with 3-million during the same period in 2016 ahead of the previous municipal elections and 2.4-million in 2019 for the national and provincial polls. ..