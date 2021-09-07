Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The Taliban has ridden into town —now who will run the actual show? There is no evidence that the militants have any technocrats who know how to run power stations or manage fiscal policy B L Premium

People have a habit of projecting fear and panic. It’s not always misplaced, mind you. Consider the fear and panic of what would happen to India “after Gandhi”, or SA “after Mandela”. Some of us loyal Arsenal fans are going through hellfire and brimstone in this period “after Arsene Wenger”.

And so I get to Afghanistan “after the occupation”. Let me focus on what society (including the political economy) may emerge in Afghanistan in the coming weeks, months and years...