EDITORIAL: This is a financial riot Retail trading bros are going after the financial establishment — and this time it's personal

Just when you thought surging financial markets couldn’t get any harder to fathom they produce GameStop, a US video game retailer whose share price jumped more than 1,900% year-to-date at one point last week.

The big news wasn’t so much the rally but its cause: an army of retail traders who had deliberately run up the stock in an effort to squeeze out short sellers...