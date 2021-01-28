GameStop hyped up social media effect spreads

Bengaluru — An almost 60% surge in shares of American Airlines led stellar gains for a series of social media hyped stocks on Thursday, broadening a battle between small-time traders and major Wall Street institutions that has shaken US and European stock markets.

The battle also moved into Asia, with surges in several Australian companies. Heavily shorted Australian shares, including Webjet and Tassal Group, climbed more than 5% even as Sydney’s benchmark ASX 200 index fell 2%.

In New York, GameStop, the video game chain at the heart of the slugfest between Wall Street and Main Street, added another 37% in early trading after a two-week, 1,700% surge that has hammered fund investors who were betting the stock would fall.

On Reddit thread WallStreetBets, where calls to buy stocks have helped drive the extraordinary moves, some of its more than 4-million members reported that trading platform Robinhood was now preventing investors from buying new shares in GameStop and some other companies.

“It does appear that [American Airlines] may be getting caught up in this day trading frenzy,” said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab.

The dramatic jumps in the stock price of companies including GameStop, BlackBerry and AMC drew more calls for regulatory scrutiny and action from commentators. “In terms of short interest being monitored, the US markets are probably the most transparent, but there’s always room for improvement,” former SEC chair Jay Clayton told CNBC.

The short squeeze — where traders have to abandon loss-making “short” bets on a stock falling because it has, instead, risen — also fueled a 2% slide in the benchmark S&P 500 on Wednesday as investors sold other assets to cover their losses.

Short-sellers are sitting on estimated losses of $71bn from their positions in US companies so far in 2021, data from financial data analytics firm Ortex showed.

Futures tracking the main New York index were down another 0.3% on Thursday as Reddit discussion threads again hummed with chatter about a number of stocks.

Game on

In one discussion, thousands of participants responded, “We love this stock,” to a post that called for more buying of GameStop and cast retail traders as Iron Man against a hedge fund Thanos in a nod to the superhero movie Avengers: Endgame.

BlackBerry and Nokia, however, slipped more than 5% in pre-market trading after recording hefty gains this week and derivatives positioning pointed to a greater rise in the number of orders betting GameStop would fall.

“The idea that this is about hedge fund short-sellers transferring funds to a mass of ordinary retail buyers is a compelling story,” said Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management. “But it is also a story that is unlikely to hold true beyond the brief period of the frenzy.”

The war began last week when famed short seller Andrew Left of Citron Capital bet against GameStop and was met with a barrage of retail traders betting the other way. On Wednesday he said he had abandoned the bet.

Regarded by market professionals as “dumb money”, the pack of traders, some of them former bankers working for themselves, have become an increasingly powerful force worth 20% of equity orders in 2020, data from Swiss bank UBS showed.

The only-way-is-up nature of stock markets over the past decade, fueled by a constant flow of newly created money from major central banks, has also made it less risky to bet on shares rising.

The US Federal Reserve kept those taps firmly open at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

This week’s turmoil caught the attention of the White House, with President Joe Biden’s economic team — including treasury secretary Janet Yellen on her first full day on the job on Wednesday — “monitoring the situation”.

Massachusetts state regulator William Galvin called on the NYSE to suspend trading in GameStop for 30 days to allow a cooling-off period.

“The prospect of intervention here is clearly high, but this will just galvanise the [WallStreetBets] community as it just brings home the feeling of inequality in financial markets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne.

“It’s fine to prop up zombie companies through Fed actions but if retail follows a path that greatly distorts asset prices by targeting short sellers, then this gets shut down.”

Reddit said on Wednesday that it had not been contacted by authorities over the surges.

