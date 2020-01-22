EDITORIAL: The peculiar case of SAA’s business rescue

The business rescue of SAA is proceeding in the strangest manner.

The business rescue practitioner has not been provided with the cash that was promised to fund the rescue process, a form of bankruptcy protection that places a company in the hands of an administrator to rehabilitate its finances.

While R4bn was promised — R2bn to be raised by banks and repaid by the Treasury by June and R2bn to be provided by the Treasury in a “fiscally neutral way” — only the first half of the money has materialised. That money is now depleted and SAA is flying on a wing and a prayer, in the hope that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will be able to strong-arm the Treasury into coming up with the money.

Though he took several years too long in taking the decision to move SAA into business rescue, Gordhan has been the driving force behind the government’s attempts to save the company. He is driven by the noble intention to save the 10,000 jobs at stake should the airline close. Though the air traffic demands would likely quite readily be taken up by other airlines, the aviation sector would shrink should SAA close.

As the Airports Company SA, Air Traffic and Navigation Services, SA Weather Service and SA Civil Aviation Authority all rely on fees from SAA, their sustainability would be much affected by a smaller or scaled-down SAA. Technical skills SA has held onto in aviation would also be lost should subsidiary SAA Technical go out of business.