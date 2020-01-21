National Shut SAA down, BLSA head Busisiwe Mavuso urges SAA has confirmed reports that it has cancelled several international flights, to save money in a low-demand environment BL PREMIUM

The CEO of business lobby group Business Leadership SA has called for SAA to be shut down, hours after the cash-strapped airline cancelled several international flights to save money.

"We're sitting with an airline that is cancelling flights," said Busisiwe Mavuso. "We're probably going to have to do the honourable thing and just close SAA down now instead of trying to kick the can down the road any further."