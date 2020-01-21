Shut SAA down, BLSA head Busisiwe Mavuso urges
SAA has confirmed reports that it has cancelled several international flights, to save money in a low-demand environment
21 January 2020 - 15:40
The CEO of business lobby group Business Leadership SA has called for SAA to be shut down, hours after the cash-strapped airline cancelled several international flights to save money.
"We're sitting with an airline that is cancelling flights," said Busisiwe Mavuso. "We're probably going to have to do the honourable thing and just close SAA down now instead of trying to kick the can down the road any further."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.