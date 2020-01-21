SAA cancels flights, confirms Flight Centre

The financial crisis at SAA deepened on Tuesday with one of the nation’s largest travel agencies announcing that the airline had cancelled several domestic and international flights.

“We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist,” Flight Centre Travel Group said on Twitter. It did not provide further details. As many as 19 flights may have been cut, News24 cited Flight Centre as saying.

SAA will issue a statement later on Tuesday, its spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, said.

The rand extended a decline after the news, weakening as much as 0.6% to R14.5914 to the dollar, the weakest level in more than month.