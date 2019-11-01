EDITORIAL: Eskom’s the Sword of Damocles over SA

From Mboweni’s comments, it is logical to surmise that he thinks Eskom’s requested R250bn debt relief could be lower if the company was run like a business because the money from cost savings will enable it to cover a larger portion of its interest payments.

But it is difficult to envisage Eskom, even with the big brains and billions in bailouts from National Treasury behind it, making meaningful savings to break out of the debt trap.

There are of course things that could be done. Its two largest costs are labour and primary energy, that is, coal and diesel to fire up its turbines.

Unfortunately its attempt to cut labour costs by freezing salaries and retrenching excess staff hit a speed bump before they even took off, with the government stepping in to swiftly tie its hands. Should it be able to get past the unions and its political principals, Eskom could cut at least a third of its workforce and save about R11bn. But that option does not look likely.

Second, it can negotiate with its suppliers to cut their costs on the basis of hardship. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who has already inappropriately started this negotiation on Eskom’s behalf, is convinced that several coal suppliers are making super profits. At least one of these suppliers has expressed outrage that the government can even consider asking to renegotiate freely agreed contracts.

It may have more success with independent power producers with whom Gordhan has also entered negotiations. They are eager for more business and are keen to keep the government happy, despite the enormous difficulties of renegotiating contracts that have been sold on as revenue streams into the secondary market.

The Treasury has also moved into Eskom’s finance department to manage cash flow and take a look at procurement which it believes to lack discipline as Eskom is used to paying whatever suppliers ask.