Competition is the balm to heal Eskom

Eskom is now in a classic utility death spiral. Business as usual is no longer an option. Restructuring and the development of new business models are essential for a more sustainable future.

Eskom restructuring has two broad rationales and potential sets of benefits. First, boards and managers can focus, laser-like, on the three very different elements of Eskom’s value chain.

Distribution is a customer-facing business; it requires a different set of capabilities to power generation, which for now is mostly about keeping old kit operational and, in future, being efficient in the face of fierce competition. Transmission, system and market operations are about procuring and purchasing competitively priced, reliable power; balancing supply and demand; and delivering electricity to the main load centres. Dedicated and differentiated skill sets are necessary to reduce costs and improve efficiencies in each of these businesses.

When these functions are all in one company it is easy for the board and management to be consumed by crises in specific areas of the business — as Eskom is currently regarding the problems with its coal power stations — and to neglect the rest of the divisions, to the detriment of consumers and the nation. Eskom has been diverting capital and maintenance budgets away from transmission and distribution to its problematic generation business, thus threatening the future reliability of the grid.

If these functions are separated there will also be more transparency regarding costs and it will be easier for the regulator to establish prudent expenditure and to determine cost-reflective tariffs.

There is a second set of benefits that arise from restructuring, namely those that derive from the introduction of competition. Most countries now recognise that there is no intrinsic logic in keeping power generation, transmission and distribution integrated in a single monopolistic utility. While the wires components — transmission and distribution — are mostly natural monopolies, power generation is potentially competitive; multiple companies can invest, build and operate power stations and compete to sell electricity either to the national transmission system or market operator, or directly to customers.

Globally, 106 countries have now unbundled their national utilities; SA is finally catching up. As President Cyril Ramaphosa memorably noted: “Currently, all our energy eggs are in Eskom’s basket; when they fall, the economy breaks ... we need more diversity and resilience.”

While government is to be applauded for its commitment to push through the restructuring of Eskom, opposition from some stakeholders, such as organised labour and rent-seekers who benefit from contracts with the national utility, will not easily or quickly melt away.

One of the lessons of the failed attempt to restructure Eskom in 1998 is to better understand the political economy around Eskom and engage more effectively with different stakeholders, their material and political interests, their access to formal or informal institutions and networks or de jure and de facto power, and the way they use ideology and knowledge to delegitimise or legitimise reforms or the status quo.

The public enterprises ministry has its hands full trying to keep SA’s major state-owned infrastructure companies afloat. It does not have space or time to manage a dedicated and consistent engagement process with labour unions around Eskom restructuring; nor does the Eskom board or its senior executives, who are desperately trying to keep the lights on. This is another reason we need institutional, governance and technical support for driving and managing the restructuring process.

Splitting Eskom into three separate entities is not a sufficient step for fixing Eskom or for securing SA’s electricity supplies at competitive prices, but it is a necessary step to a more sustainable future.