Markets

Rand extends losses on Eskom special paper

Minister Pravin Gordhan said the new CEO of Eskom was likely to be announced next week after the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in May

29 October 2019 - 15:20 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand extended losses on Tuesday afternoon as investors found little comfort in the government’s plans to reform Eskom. 

Earlier on Tuesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan tabled a plan for the ailing power utility, which included expanding renewable energy output, cutting fuel costs as well as separating parts of Eskom’s transmission component.  

The special paper on the country’s largest electricity supplier comes just a day before finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). The minister is expected to provide further detail on the government’s R59bn Eskom bailout.

Rabobank emerging-market strategist Piotr Matys said investors were waiting to hear more about the restructuring of Eskom’s R450bn debt from the briefing. “Perhaps they should be more patient and wait for Mboweni to present his MTBPS for such details. It’s fair to say that the bar for Mboweni to satisfy the market seems to be set relatively high, especially with Moody’s Investors Service scheduled to release its latest review on SA on Friday.”

Moody’s, the only major credit-ratings agency that has not downgraded SA to below investment grade — previously warned that the Eskom bailout would be credit negative for SA.

“Overall, the announcement was net negative, but the real takeaway is that the lack of decisiveness in today’s announcement increases the importance of tomorrow’s MTBPS,” Monex Europe analyst Simon Harvey said.

“The market will use that announcement as an anchor in pricing the Moody’s sovereign credit-rating decision. In that respect, today’s market volatility is just a taster of what is to come,” Harvey said.

Gordhan said the new CEO of Eskom would be likely to be announced next week after Phakamani Hadebe resigned in May.

At 2pm, the rand had weakened 0.6% to R14.6465/$, after dropping to R14.7237 in intraday trade. It had weakened 0.43% to R16.2304/€ and 0.51% to R18.8211/£. The euro was 0.17% lower at $1.1081. 

The benchmark R186 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising 5.5 basis points to 8.21%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

Gold was down 0.33% to $1,487.87/oz and platinum 1% to $908.8/oz. Brent crude lost 0.91% to $61.02 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

World stocks near 15-month high on hopes of US-China trade deal

The US fed is expected to announce policy stimulus at its meeting on Wednesday, but European markets feel weight of mixed earnings e
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil prices down on rise in US crude stock pile

US crude inventories are expected to rise in weekly reports; prices were also weighed by pessimism over the US-China trade deal
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE drops as global markets remain subdued

Markets

Rand steady against dollar ahead of Eskom special paper

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.