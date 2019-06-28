EDITORIAL: Urgent need to clear Reserve Bank of ANC spell

His departure should not be a matter for controversy if, as we do, one takes at face value the Bank’s statement that the decision to retire was his own, and not driven by politicians seeking a change of personnel.

Mminele has been a staunch defender of SA’s inflation-targeting framework which, along with governor Lesetja Kganyago and the rest of the monetary policy committee (MPC), he views as the best way to support economic growth. In the face of recent political attacks on the Bank by some within the ANC, he used speeches to emphasise this point.

While the country has a history of farcical handovers for governors, such as the circumstances around Tito Mboweni’s departure a decade ago, it doesn’t reflect well on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government that uncertainty about the Bank’s leadership has been allowed to linger. It’s especially so in the current political climate in which the bank and its role have become a hot-button issue.

It’s almost six months since Francois Groepe resigned as one of the Bank’s deputy governors, and there has still been no word about a replacement. Initially investors were led to believe that this would have happened in time for the March MPC meeting.

This means that Kganyago is now left with one deputy, Kuben Naidoo. In a well-functioning government, the announcement of the new deputy would take place within hours of the announcement of the previous one stepping down. But as the Bank released its statement on Thursday Ramaphosa was out of the country on his way to the Group of 20 meeting in Japan.

The July MPC meeting could potentially be one of its most important, coming at a time when global policy trends, the local economy and increased political scrutiny have collaborated to place policymakers under intense pressure to make a change.

While commentary from the Bank this week suggesting that policy is broadly accommodative of economic growth may temper some expectations, there is a growing consensus that it will cut the repo rate. There are enough good reasons to do so as early as July, though some economists have argued for it to wait until at least September.