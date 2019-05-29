National

Inflation targeting the best way to support growth, Mminele says

29 May 2019 - 11:14 sunita menon
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting framework is the best way to support growth in the medium term, according to deputy governor Daniel Mminele.

Instead of changing the Bank’s mandate, “it appears to us that a strategy of limiting inflation volatility and hence the risk premium embedded in the cost of capital in SA is the best approach to support medium-term economic growth,” Mminele said in a speech posted on the Bank’s website on Tuesday evening.

The debate around the Bank’s mandate entered the public domain when the ANC released an election manifesto on January 12, which stated that policy makers should consider growth and employment when deciding on policy.

“Alterations to the monetary policy framework at this stage would create the risk of confusion among economic agents and market participants. At worst, it could mean de-anchoring inflation expectations and reversing the gains of the past few years,” he said.

Inflation expectations are showing an “encouraging” decline towards the midpoint of the central bank’s target range, Mminele said.

The Bank expects inflation to average 4.5% this year. Involvement of the Bank in funding development needs could be in conflict with its other mandates and erode trust with the public, Mminele said.

“The Bank certainly has a role to play in the context of growth and development in SA and I would submit that it is indeed playing its appropriate role, in line with its assigned mandate.”

menons@businesslive.co.za

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The perils of populists taking control of central banking

Those calling for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank have not produced any evidence that this would be conducive to economic expansion
Opinion
8 hours ago

Rand pushes past R14.50/$ as Reserve Bank signals future cut

The Reserve Bank said it now expects to cut interest rates 25 basis points by the end of the first quarter of 2020
Markets
5 days ago

As expected, Reserve Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Inflation is expected to moderate this year and the Bank has made it clear it would prefer inflation anchored at the mid-point of its 3%-6% inflation ...
Economy
5 days ago

